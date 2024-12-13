Imphal: The Manipur government has collected Rs 13.3 crore as state revenue from the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system during the last five years.

This revenue was collected for issuing ILP to over 9.7 lakh individuals who entered Manipur during the period from January 1, 2020, to December 9, 2024.

These permits were issued by the state authorities online and offline in five ILP offices opened at various locations including Jiribam and Mao gates bordering Assam and Nagaland.

The ILP was introduced in Manipur on January 1, 2020, making it the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

As per the norm, people from outside the state must get permission to visit states that come under the ILP regime.

The ILP is an official travel document issued by the state government to allow Indian citizens to travel inward to visit Manipur for a specific period.

However, the regulations and guidelines of the ILP shall not be applied to foreigners.

They are required to register themselves with the Foreigner Registration Office (FRO) upon arrival in the state.