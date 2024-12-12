Guwahati: South Shillong MLA and Senior BJP leader Sanbor Shullai has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure the smooth transportation of bovine animals/cattle to Meghalaya.

His request came as the Chief Minister of Assam recently announced a ban on beef consumption in all public places.

According to Shullai, with the ban being called in, Meghalaya’s bovine trade was severely impacted.

Shullai claimed that the beef ban has caused unrest in Meghalaya and has been misinterpreted by opposition parties as a hidden agenda to ban beef nationwide.

He, however, clarified that the central leaders have repeatedly stated that food habits are a state subject.

The MLA expressed concerns over the economic impact of the beef ban on Meghalaya, particularly during the festive season.

He said that Meghalaya relies heavily on road connectivity through Assam for the transportation of goods, including bovine animals.

Shullai requested the Assam CM to facilitate the smooth transportation of cattle to Meghalaya for traders with valid documents.

He also assured that his appeal was made in consideration of the food habits of Meghalaya’s indigenous people and not intended to offend any religious sentiments.