Guwahati: Gollo Rinu has etched her name in the annals of Arunachal Pradesh‘s history by becoming the first woman from the state to earn a PhD degree in mechanical engineering.

Her groundbreaking achievement was celebrated during the 10th convocation of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) on Thursday.

Dr. Rinu’s research focused on the “Experimental investigation and numerical modeling of similar and dissimilar friction stir welding process.”

Under the guidance of Dr. Yadaiah Nirsanametla and Dr. Sandeep Singh from NERIST’s mechanical engineering department, her work delved into advanced welding techniques, offering significant potential for industrial applications.

Born in Rigio Village in Mengio circle of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Rinu’s journey is as inspiring as her achievement. As a first-generation literate, she overcame numerous challenges to rise to academic excellence.

Her parents, both farmers, instilled in her the values of perseverance and hard work. She began her education at the government middle school in Sakiang and later completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at NERIST.

Currently serving as a guest assistant professor in the mechanical engineering department at NERIST, Dr. Rinu continues to inspire students with her dedication, resilience, and passion for learning.

“Education is the key to unlocking potential. I hope my journey motivates young minds, especially girls, to pursue their dreams fearlessly,” she said.