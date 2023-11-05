Imphal: Myanmar’s military junta has sealed the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh border town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district following an escalation of violence along the porous border on Sunday, sources from across the border said.

The two gates – Moreh Gate Number One and Moreh Gate Number Two – connecting the Namphalong market in the Sagaing region/state of Myanmar have been shut down by the Myanmar authorities, restricting the movement of people from Sunday onwards.

This new move by the Myanmar government comes in the wake of an incident where an unknown miscreant opened fire at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of Moreh on Sunday afternoon, though no one was injured in the attack.

A combined force of security forces and special commandos of the Manipur police has rushed to the ICP and an operation is underway, according to a report reaching the state capital.

On the Indian side, the indefinite curfew imposed by the government following the killing of Chingtham Anand Kumar, SDPO, Moreh by a Kuki sharpshooter on October 31, 2023, at Moreh has been relaxed for three hours till 10 am on Sunday, the official report said.

The official report further stated that additional state forces and food items are being airlifted from Imphal to Moreh on Sunday.

Transportation from Imphal to Moreh has been severely hampered following the ambush of government forces by Kuki militants at Sinam village on this NH connecting Imphal to Moreh.

Apart from gunning down the SDPO, the Kuki militants also ambushed and injured three policemen at Sinam village on October 31.

The situation at Moreh is still tense but under control, the report added.