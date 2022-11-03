Applications are invited for various project based positions in Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD) Imphal.

Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD) Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under the project entitled “Conservation, Propagation and Mass Multiplication of Selected Orchids Species for Developing Biobased Entrepreneurship in North East India” under Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + 8% HRA per month

Qualification : M.Sc. in Biotechnology/ Life Science /Botany/ any other relevant discipline.

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with relevant documents to Senior Administrative Officer, Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Takyelpat, Imphal-795001, Manipur.

Scanned copy of application form can be sent to the email: bisheshwori.ibsd@nic.in

Hard copy should also be sent by post/submit personally.

Last date for submission of applications is 15th November 2022-11-03

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here