Applications are invited for various project based positions in Sikkim Manipal University.
Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant for the project entitled: “Hospital Based Cardiovascular Diseases Registry and Patterns of care for Heart failure in North- East Region of India”.
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : MBBS / BDS
Salary : Rs. 50,000/- fixed without any allowances
Job Roles :
- Should have an adequate research exposure
- Should be proficient in typing, and record keeping
- Data collection from patients attending cardio OPD/IPD at CRH
How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can send in their applications along with their resume to hr@smims.smu.edu.in by 6th November 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here