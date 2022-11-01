Applications are invited for various project based positions in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant for the project entitled: “Hospital Based Cardiovascular Diseases Registry and Patterns of care for Heart failure in North- East Region of India”.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS / BDS

Also read : National Housing Bank Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 27 vacancies

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- fixed without any allowances

Job Roles :

Should have an adequate research exposure

Should be proficient in typing, and record keeping

Data collection from patients attending cardio OPD/IPD at CRH

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Shillong Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can send in their applications along with their resume to hr@smims.smu.edu.in by 6th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here