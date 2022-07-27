Manipur Jobs

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate and Field Investigator for a project titled “India’s Border Trade with Myanmar : A Paradigm Shift from Barter Trade to Normal Trade.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in any social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks and MPhil / PhD / NET / SLET. Preference would be given to candidates with good computing skills (especially Excel and SPSS) and those who are familiar with research writing and communications

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in any social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks 

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Age Limit : Age for the above posts should not be exceeding 30 years at the time of application

How to apply : Candidates may apply through email ( bharat.thiyam@gmail.com / drthiyam@yahoo.com ) by attaching their curriculum vitae with details of qualification and experience along with names of two referees. Last date for submission of applications is August 16, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

