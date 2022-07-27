Applications are invited for various research based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associate and Field Investigator for a project titled “India’s Border Trade with Myanmar : A Paradigm Shift from Barter Trade to Normal Trade.”

Also read : Arunachal Jobs : Apply online for 37 teaching positions in Rajiv Gandhi University

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in any social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks and MPhil / PhD / NET / SLET. Preference would be given to candidates with good computing skills (especially Excel and SPSS) and those who are familiar with research writing and communications

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Central Agricultural University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in any social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Also read : Tripura Jobs : Apply for Paramedic vacancy in Pawan Hans Limited

Age Limit : Age for the above posts should not be exceeding 30 years at the time of application

How to apply : Candidates may apply through email ( bharat.thiyam@gmail.com / drthiyam@yahoo.com ) by attaching their curriculum vitae with details of qualification and experience along with names of two referees. Last date for submission of applications is August 16, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Incubation Manager vacancy in NIPER Guwahati