Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Pawan Hans Limited

Pawan Hans Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of a Paramedic at its Agartala Base on Retainership Basis.

Name of post : Paramedic

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Candidate should be M.B.B.S or Paramedic or EMT or B.Sc. (Nursing) or Diploma in Nursing. Preference will be given to local candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled applications as per the attached application format along with relevant documents to Base Manager, Pawan Hans Ltd., M.B.B. Airport, Agartala, Tripura West-799009 within July 29, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

