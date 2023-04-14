IMPHAL: A delegation of the Government of Japan and the Manipur Chief Minister have agreed for launching new projects including the skilling of Manipuri youths to provide them with better job opportunities in Japan and other parts of the world.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and a delegation of Japanese delegation led by Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan to India held discussions for various developmental issues between Manipur and Japan and both pledged to enhance friendly ties between Manipur (India) and Japan.

The meeting was held when the Japanese Ambassador called on the Manipur Chief Minister at his office on Thursday.

The Chief Minister on his Facebook post stated, “I was called on by Mr. Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan to India at my secretariat office today.”

The CM further posted, “Had a fruitful discussion concerning various projects in Manipur, including skilling of Manipuri youths to provide them better job opportunities in Japan and other parts of the world.”

Appreciating Japan’s friendly gesture towards continuing its collaboration and commitment to the development of Manipur, the Chief Minister requested the Japanese envoy to look into the expeditions on the second phase of Japan’s sericulture project.

The first Japanese sericulture project in Manipur bore fruits, sources close to the Chief Minister said.

Japan and Manipur have closed ties since World War II.

One of the historic places in Manipur, Maibam Lokpa Ching, a hillock, about 14 km from Imphal is famous for being the site where fierce battles were fought between the Japanese Army and the British Army of the Allied forces during World War II.

Today, a peace memorial stands at this site and has become a major tourist attraction.