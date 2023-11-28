Imphal: In a continuation of its crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation, authorities in Manipur’s Churachandpur district have destroyed an acre of poppy plants in Suangkuang hill slopes under Singngat Sub Division, bordering Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to Twitter to announce the operation, stating that a joint team comprising police, forest officers, narcotics authorities, Assam Rifles personnel, and district administration officials conducted a thorough survey of the area.

The survey revealed that four of the five identified locations, namely Ponlen, Mongken, Teiseng-Zongmakot, and Dumlian, were free from any new poppy plantations.

However, the team encountered a patch of approximately one acre of poppy cultivation in Suangkuang, which was promptly eradicated.

The destruction process involved the use of grass cutters, sticks, and herbicides to effectively eliminate the illicit crop.

This action follows the recent destruction of 101 hectares of illegal poppy plantations in the Sihai and Khamasom cluster of villages at Mapithel Hill Range, spanning the border between Ukhrul and Kamjong districts.

These operations, conducted between November 8 and November 26, marked a significant step in the state’s ongoing war on drugs.

The government’s unwavering commitment to combating illegal poppy cultivation is evident in these sustained efforts.

The eradication of these illicit crops not only disrupts the production of opium but also prevents the spread of drug-related crime and addiction in the community.