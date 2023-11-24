DIMAPUR: The battle against drugs required to be fought at government, community, family and individual levels.

This was stated by Brig Vikram Singh, commander of 7 Sector Assam Rifles posted in Nagaland.

He was speaking at an anti-drugs campaign at DC ground in Tuensang district of Nagaland.

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Kripa Foundation and Miss Nagaland 2023 Hikali Achumi, conducted the anti-drug campaign at Tuensang in Nagaland.

Brig Singh highlighted the role of Assam Rifles in prevention of drug menace in the border areas.

He underlined the importance of cooperation amongst the government, Assam Rifles, civil administration, civil society organisations and church organisations to prevent drugs menace and spread awareness among the masses to create a drug-free environment.

Miss Nagaland Achumi appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles in combating drug abuse in the whole of the Northeast.

A total of 900 students and 22 civil society leaders from Tuensang district in Nagaland attended the campaign.

The event ended with an anti-drug pledge and a mass bike rally for anti-drug awareness.