Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh disclosed on Sunday that his administration is engaged in peace negotiations with an insurgent group operating in the Imphal Valley.

Singh acknowledged that the discussions have progressed significantly, despite declining to identify the underground organization.

This marks the first official confirmation of such talks being conducted by the government since the eruption of ethnic violence on May 3.

Previous reports had indicated that the government was in dialogue with a faction of the outlawed United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

Over 180 individuals have died since the outbreak of violence on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized in the hill districts to oppose the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by the Meitei community.

The Meiteis, comprising approximately 53% of Manipur’s population, are primarily concentrated in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, account for 40% and reside predominantly in the hill districts.