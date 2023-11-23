Imphal: A group of unidentified armed men wearing hoods robbed an elderly couple of cash, gold, mobile phones, and a two-wheeler after breaking into their farmhouse in Yourbung Khuman Keisabi Loukol under Lamlai police station in Manipur‘s Imphal East district on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 PM when the four masked men barged into the farmhouse.

They threatened the elderly couple, Laitonjam Kheda (66) and his wife Keinyahanbit Devi, with guns and demanded their valuables.

The robbers took away around Rs 1 lakh in cash, 7.5 ‘san’ of gold, a mobile handset, and a yellow Honda Activa. One of the masked men stood guard outside the farmhouse while the others committed the robbery, said a police official.

The Lamlai Police Station has registered a case in this regard and is investigating the incident. This is the second such robbery in Imphal East District in recent days.

On November 20, 2023, an iron cement shop at Irilbung Bazar was looted by armed masked men.