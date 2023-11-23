Imphal: In a major crackdown on illegal poppy cultivation, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Police, and Forest Department has destroyed over 8 hectares of poppy plantations in the Sihai and Khamasom villages in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

This brings the total area of illegal poppy plantations destroyed in the district to 101 hectares since the renewed campaigns against illegal poppy cultivation started on November 8, 2023, said officials.

A defense statement said that the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) assisted in the destruction of illicit poppy cultivation spanning over 8 hectares (approx) in Ukhrul district on 23 November 2023.

The operation is part of the “War on Drugs” campaign, which has been launched by the government of Manipur to eradicate poppy cultivation from the state.

The destruction of illegal poppy plantations is a major step forward in the fight against drug trafficking and addiction in Manipur.