Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday released the Diglot Edition of the Constitution of India in Manipuri Language (Meetei Mayek Script) during the celebration of Constitution Day at the CM’s Secretariat in Imphal.

This momentous release marks the first time the Indian Constitution has been translated into the Meetei Mayek script, the indigenous writing system of the Manipuri people. The Diglot Edition encompasses all constitutional amendments up to the 105th, ensuring its comprehensive nature.

Chief Minister Singh commended the dedication and efforts of the Law Department officials and other concerned individuals who played a pivotal role in translating the Constitution into Meetei Mayek script. He emphasized the significance of this achievement in promoting the Manipuri language and culture.

As part of the ceremony, Chief Minister Singh led the gathering in reciting the Preamble of the Constitution of India in the Manipuri language. The program also included the distribution of certificates of appreciation to the officers and transcribers/translators who contributed to the successful translation and publication of the Diglot Edition.

In his address, Chief Minister Singh hailed the release of the Diglot Edition as a historic occasion for the people of Manipur.

He underscored the importance of the Indian Constitution, recognizing its global acclaim for its inclusivity, tolerance, and comprehensive nature. He elaborated on the Constitution’s encompassing of Directives Principles, Fundamental Duties and Rights, and the political structures of Government Institutions.