Imphal: Manipur state police and central security forces carried out a joint operation on Monday, seizing 10 firearms along with a large quantity of explosives, ammunition, and other items linked to militant activities.

The operation took place in two valley districts and highlights the ongoing threat posed by insurgent groups in the area.

Police reports said the weapons and explosives were found during anti-insurgency efforts in Imphal West and Thoubal districts. Although the teams recovered these arms at three locations, no arrests were made.

In Thoubal district, a joint team working near Leirongthel Pitra, close to the Canal under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, recovered several weapons.

These included a .303 rifle with magazine, a double-barrel breech-loading gun, and a 9mm pistol with its magazine. They also found live rounds, hand grenades, detonators, arming rings, stun shells, tear smoke shells, and two Baofeng radio sets with chargers.

At the same time, another operation in the Sangaithel area, specifically Heibilok under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district, uncovered more weapons.

The team seized an Excalibur rifle with two 5.56mm live rounds, three bolt-action rifles without magazines, a country-made 9mm pistol with one magazine, some 12 bore live ammunition, and two Baofeng walkie-talkies.

The final operation in Sangaithel Makha Leikai, also under Patsoi Police Station, resulted in the seizure of one 7.62mm SLR rifle and two magazines. All recovered items have been handed over to the local police stations for legal action as investigations continue.

This operation reflects the ongoing commitment of security forces to combat insurgency and maintain peace in Manipur.

