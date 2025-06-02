Imphal: In a coordinated operation at the Manipur–Myanmar international border on Sunday, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles apprehended three cadres of the proscribed group Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL).

According to the police report, security forces arrested six KYKL operatives over the past three days during anti-insurgency operations conducted across several sensitive locations in Manipur. The latest arrests brought the total to six.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint central team launched the operation near Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar No. 87, located under Tengnoupal Police Station in Tengnoupal District. They captured the three individuals during the mission.

Police later identified the arrested men as Aheibam Ajay Singh (25) from Sugnu Awang Mandop Leikai in Kakching District, Leikhuram Johnson Meitei (22) from Moirang Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Bishnupur District, and Sagolsem Sanajaoba Singh (26) from Singjamei Akampat Leikai in Imphal West.

Security forces had earlier captured three other KYKL members on Saturday during a raid at a hideout in Leimapokpam under Bishnupur District. Authorities identified them as Chungkham Raju Meitei (40) of Kakwa Sairom Leirak, Laishram Gandhi Meitei (41) of Kakching Turen Wangma Ningthou Pareng, and Chingtham Premchand Singh (40) of Khongjom Sapam Mamang Leikai.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police report confirmed that all six individuals were involved in KYKL’s insurgent activities. Authorities have intensified counterinsurgency efforts across the region following these arrests.