Imphal: Central security forces and civil police discovered a cache of firearms and explosives during an operation in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

Search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Khumbong Loubuk Lambi Tera Makhong Road under Patsoi police station, Imphal West District, were fruitful with the recovery of warlike stores of weapons comprising firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

Though no arrests were made during the three-hour-long operations at the hinted places, substantial caches of weapons were retrieved. The police said that during the operation, the following items were recovered.

One locally made Carbine Machine Gun along with one magazine, one Double Barrel Gun, one Single Barrel Gun, one .32 Pistol along with one magazine, two 7.62 LMG magazine, one No. 36 HE grenade with detonator, one Chinese Hand grenade, two Stun Grenade, five 9 mm ammunition, two AK Rifle ammunition, one .45 mm ammunition, one .22 ammunition, three Bulletproof (BP) vests, six plate (2-iron and 4-fibre) suspected to be used as BP, three camouflage shirts and pants.

The police added that the recovered articles were later deposited at the concerned police station for further action.

