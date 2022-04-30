Imphal: A team of the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 2250 kgs of areca nut worth Rs 9,51,750 in General Area Hmunhmeltha along Indo-Myanmar Border, Champhai district.

The Assam Rifles in a statement said that the operation was carried out by a joint team of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles and a rep of the Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Also Read: Assam: 2 surrendered KLO rebels, two others held in Dhubri

The team said that the approximate cost of the recovered areca nut is Rs 9,51,750.

The Customs Department seized the contraband items for further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Court pulls up Assam police over Jignesh Mevani’s arrest, warns against converting “hard-earned democracy into a police state”

The Assam Rifles in a statement said, “Ongoing smuggling of areca nut is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.”