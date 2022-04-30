Guwahati: Assam police has three suspected linkmen of Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) from different locations in the Dhubri district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Dhubri SP Abhijit Gaurav on Friday launched an operation and nabbed a suspected surrendered cadre working for KLO in the Dhubri district.

The accused, who hails from Bongaigaon, was associated with the organization for a long time.

In a separate incident, police nabbed another surrendered KLO rebel from Dhubri Medical College and Hospital premises.

The surrendered KLO rebel, identified as Narayan Barman alias Bikram Barman, 30, is a resident of Takuamari in the Bongaigaon district.

He was staying in a rented accommodation in Dhubri town.

One 7.62 mm pistol with a magazine and eight extortion letters were found on them.

On the other hand, based on their confessional statement, two other suspected KLO rebels were arrested from Chapar town of the district.

They have been identified as Tarun Rai, 25 and Namo Das, 35.