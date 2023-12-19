Imphal: A historical artifact, believed to be a royal chair used by a prince of the former Manipur Kingdom, was destroyed by a group of Meira Paibi (women vigilantes) on Monday in Imphal.

The incident occurred at the residence of former super cop Thounaojam Brinda in Imphal, when the group of women attacked her residence.

The clash stemmed from a resurgence of a viral call recording allegedly featuring Brinda discussing the origins of the ethnic clash between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities in May 2023. In the recording, Brinda reportedly implicates the radical Arambai Tenggol group in inciting the violence.

Following the recording’s circulation, a group of Meira Paibi gathered at Brinda’s residence on Monday, demanding clarification and an apology for her accusations. The situation reportedly escalated, leading to damage to Brinda’s property, including the destruction of the historical artifact.

Considered valuable for its historical significance, its loss has added to the existing anxieties surrounding community tensions in Manipur.

Meanwhile, in a development on Tuesday, Brinda retracted her previous statement regarding the ethnic clash, adding another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation.