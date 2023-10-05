Imphal: A bomb was lobbed at the residence of a Meira Paibi Lup (Women Vigilante group) leader at Khurai in Imphal East District on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, members of Khurai Apunba Meira Paibi Lup (Women Vigilante of Khurai area) led by its president L Kananbala staged a sit-in protest at the Khurai Lamlong bazaar, Imphal East District.

The smoke bomb was thrown at the resident of L Kananbala at around 10 pm on Wednesday, Y Utarani, an Executive Member of the Khurai Apunba Meira Paibi Lup (KAMPL) told the newsmen on the sideline of the protest.

No one was hurt or injured during the incident. Utarani said that she is demanding a clarification from those responsible for the bombing attack.

Meanwhile, no group so far claims responsibility for the attack.

Notably, the KAMPL imposed a general strike in and around the Khurai Lamlong bazaar from 4 a.m. of October 4 till 10 p.m. on October 10 but the total shutdown was reduced to a flop show. Several organizations opposed the total shutdown.