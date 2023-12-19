Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines under its Directorate of Online Education (Full Time and Campus Based) programmes. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence on November 15, 1992 as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Government of Sikkim provides a grant of Rs. 2.25 Crores per annum for the hospital against which CRH provides free treatment to BPL families and concessional treatment to other residents of the State. The University was established in 1995 vide Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences Act (Act No. 9 of 1995). SMU is recognized by the University Grants Commission under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956 vide letter No F. 9-7/96(CPP-I) dated 9th Dec 1998 and approved by the Government of India

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor

Disciplines :

1. Commerce: B.Com & M.Com

2. Arts & Humanities: BA, MA ( English, Political Science, Sociology)

Eligibility Criteria :

Applications from candidates fulfilling the UGC/AICTE norms will be considered

Candidates holding Ph.D or who have submitted their thesis will be given preference

Candidates should have good technical knowledge and online teaching skills

How to apply :

Candidates may email their CV at hr@smims.smu.edu.in latest by 31 December, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here