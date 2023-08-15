Guwahati: The Central government has granted permission to the Manipur government to operate helicopter services from two places in the state to neighbouring Nagaland and Mizoram.

The new routes are Churachandpur-Aizawl and Kangpokpi/Senapati-Dimapur.

The decision was taken in view of the ethnic clashes that have been taking place in Manipur in recent months.

The helicopter services will help to improve connectivity between the affected areas and the rest of the state.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), an organisation of the Kuki-Zo community, had demanded the new helicopter routes.

The ITLF met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur on May 30 and requested him to approve the new routes.

The MHA has also approved in principle to increase the number of flying hours for the helicopter services in Manipur.

This will be done if the existing ceiling limit of 750 flying hours per annum is exceeded due to the operation of the new routes.

Passenger helicopter services are already available from Imphal to Churachandpur and Jiribam in Manipur.