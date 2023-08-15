Guwahati: A man allegedly killed his wife on the outskirts of Guwahati in Assam on Tuesday after a verbal spat turned violent.

The incident took place at Rani Gate on the outskirts of the city.

The couple was selling vegetables for a living.

The neighbour who witnessed the incident said that the man punched his wife on the shoulder, and she retaliated by throwing something at him.

In a fit of rage, the man stabbed his wife with a knife.

She was severely injured and died on the way to the hospital.

The police are now investigating the matter.

The accused husband is one Binoy Rabha and the deceased wife was Bayjayanti Rabha.

