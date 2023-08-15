AIZAWL: People of Mizoram have been “deeply aggrieved” by the “unfortunate and deplorable incidents” in violence-hit Manipur.

This was stated by Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday (August 15).

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said his government has been keeping a close watch on the situation in Manipur.

He said that the Mizoram government has taken several steps for the safety of Mizos in Manipur since the beginning of the violence in the state on May 3.

“The entire country has been deeply pained by the violent ethnic conflict which erupted in our neighbouring state of Manipur,” said Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

The Mizoram CM added: “The series of unfortunate and deplorable incidents, which have unfolded since then, have deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society.”

He made this statement while delivering his Independence Day speech in Aizawl on Tuesday (August 15).

Furthermore, the Mizoram CM said that his government has undertaken several measures to rehabilitate internally displaced people from Manipur, who have been taking shelter in Mizoram.