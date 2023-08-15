Actor Akshay Kumar alias Akshay Hariom Bhatia has finally received his Indian citizenship.

On Independence Day, the actor posted a picture of his official documents while announcing his Indian citizenship on Twitter.

The actor during the process had to renounce his previous Canadian citizenship.

Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind! ?? pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023

His citizenship news came amidst OMG2 turning out to be a hit in the theatres.

The film made a box office collection of Rs 10.26 Crore on Friday, Rs 15.30 crore on Saturday, Rs 17.55 crore on Sunday, and Rs 12.06 crore on Monday, making a total box office collection of over Rs 50 crore.

OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. The sequel OMG 2 was released after 10 years after OMG.