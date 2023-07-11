The teaser of the much-awaited film OMG 2 has been shared on Twitter on Tuesday. Sharing the teaser on Twitter Akshay Kumar tweeted rakh vishwas (keep faith) OMG2 teaser is out now and will be released on theatre on August 11.

OMG is the sequel of OMG, a comedy-drama portraying the character of OMG in the first part, Akshay will be back depicting the character of Shiva in the second part. Directed by Amit Rai, the sequel will also be starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva avatar has received a mixed response from the audience. The second part will through light on the social challenge while the first part depicted beautifully the theme of faith and religion.

The sequel part will have a new storyline with new characters Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi while the first part portrayed Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty and Govind Namdev played the role of an agitated sadhu.

Arun Govil will also be seen in OMG 2 playing the role of Lord Rama. The film will be locking horns with Sunny Deol’s Gaddar 2 at the box office.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was about to be released on August 11 but later the makers postponed the release to December for improving the film’s VFX.

Akshay Kumar has given many Bollywood hits including Rustom, Kesari, Airlift, Toilet, Jolly LLB 2, Pad Man, Mission Mangal, Gabbar is Back, Rowdy Rathore, Gold, Bhool Bhulaiyaa among others. The charismatic actor has always won the hearts of the people with his phenomenal acting skills.