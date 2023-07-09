Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi was recently seen in the film Tarla ,released on OTT platform ZEE5 on July 7.

The actor spoke about the controversies surrounding Bollywood films and that people should not watch movies they don’t like.

In a recent interview, Huma was asked about the controversies surrounding films like The Kerala Story, Kashmir Files, Adipurush and Pathaan.

On this Huma said that all genres of films should be made as there are audiences for every genre.

Huma said that social media has empowered everybody and now every person has an opinion but that does not mean all opinions are right.

According to her, if someone has made a film and if anyone does not like it then he/she should not watch it but all types of films should be made.

There should be films like The Kerala Story and also films like Pathaan and it will find its own audience, she said

Recently, The Kerala Story and Adipurush received a lot of backlash.

Adipurush received major criticism for its unappealing portrayal of the epic Ramayana and its ‘problematic’ script.

Huma replied by saying that people should stop giving so much of attention to the Bollywood parties, celebrity controversies, actors’ replacements from films, and the film’s dialogues and scripting and rather discuss the real issues happening or concerning society.

Huma Qureshi’s film Tarla is a biographical drama based on the life of famous chef Tarla Dalal.

The film is directed and written by Piyush Gupta also stars Bharti Achrekar, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Sharib Hashmi, Veenah Naair.

Some of the well-known films of Huma are Badlapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, Jolly LLB 2, Ek Thi Daayan, Double XL.