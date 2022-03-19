Guwahati: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday was invited to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve as a gesture of appreciation and thank you towards the actor who had donated Rs 1 crore to the park in 2019.

The actor donated Rs 1 crore for the animal welfare of the park during the devastating 2009 Assam floods.

Witnessing the situation during the floods in the state, Akshay announced financial aid for Assam.

In a tweet back in 2019, the actor wrote, “All affected, humans or animals, deserve support in this hours of crisis. I’d like to donate 1 Cr each to the CM relief fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.”

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I linkman arrested in Guwahati

After almost three years, the KNPTR authorities in a tweet portrayed all the areas where the donation by the actor was used for.

The KNPTR on its official Twitter handle inviting the actor to the park wrote, “Shri Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar, your donation is used for construction of high land, floating camps, anti-poaching camps and development of wetland.”

Shri Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar

Your donation is used for construction of high land, floating camps, anti-poaching camps and development of wetland.



We cordially invite you to visit the wild paradise 'Kaziranga'@assamforest @ntca_india @mygovassam pic.twitter.com/vBmFupSkGk — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) March 19, 2022

Akshay responding to the tweet stated that he would visit the park soon.

Also Read: Actor Adil Hussain trolled for his tweet on ‘The Kashmir Files’

In a tweet he wrote, “This made my day Thank you so much for the invitation to @kaziranga, will definitely plan a visit soon.”

This made my day ? Thank you so much for the invitation to @kaziranga_ , will definitely plan a visit soon. https://t.co/oaTXmuyqKC — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2022

The KNPTR authorities showed the Donga anti-poaching camp, Karasing anti-poaching camp, Potahi wetland, Bandardubi road cum highland and floating camp in the tweet stating that these were the areas where the donation by the actor was used.