Guwahati: Actor Adil Hussain known for his “outstanding acting” was trolled on the internet for “indirectly” sharing his thoughts on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Adil Hussain recently made it to the Forbes list of “outstanding actors” for his role in ‘Bell Bottom’.

He is celebrated among the passes for his acting but that did not stop people from trolling him.

Adil Hussain in a tweet hinting towards the film wrote, “Truth must be spoken! No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive. Not responsive. We, for sure, don’t want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive”.

Truth must be spoken!No doubt about it. But must be spoken Tenderly. Else purpose of speaking the truth loses its beauty. And the impact is reactive.Not responsive. We, for sure, don't want to fuel a reactive society but nourish a responve-sible one. Art Should not be reactive.?? — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) March 18, 2022

His views were not taken as he had wished for. Instead, he was trolled by several.

A Twitter user replying to his tweet wrote, “Disagree. Truth is not supposed to be beautiful or artistic. Truth is supposed to loud. Truth is supposed to be brutal. Trust it supposed to be that much needed smack in the face which can wake up those who are pretending to be asleep. That’s it!”

Another user wrote, “Well, how about those film like #JaiBhim which didn’t speak in a tenderly way and that invited a reactive response. And you have been excited to see these films in the list of films contending for #Oscars isn’t it..? Wonder, of late which creative film made you change of heart.”

However, Adil Hussain did not respond to any of the trolls.