Guwahati: The Golaghat Police has arrested four alleged drug peddlers including a government teacher from Sarupathar.

A police source informed that they were arrested after an input about them being involved in the illegal drug trade as well as consumption.

The arrested persons were identified as Champak Gogoi, Benudhar Gogoi, Achyut Kachari and Amrit Gohain.

Also Read: Assam: Missing BSF jawan found dead in Mankachar

Among these, Amrit is a teacher in a government institute but he was found to be involved in the drug trade as well as consumption, as per the police.

The police stated that after they were apprehended, 3.5 grams of suspected heroin was found in their possession.

The police also informed that they were arrested based on the confession of Kachari who was first arrested based on the source input.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard killed after being run over by speeding car in Dibrugarh

According to the police source, Gohain is said to be meritorious and he even was good in his academics.

The police said that on running a background check on the accused teacher, they found him to be a ran holder in his academics and he was also the magazine secretary of the college where he studied.