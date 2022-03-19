Guwahati: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was missing since Friday following an accident in Mankachar, was found dead on Saturday.

The jawan identified as Jitendra Kumar Pandey was recovered in a canal at Jhaodanga on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Panday was a constable and was missing since Friday after the vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident and fell into the canal.

Jitendra was a resident of Bihar.

Along with Jitendra, another BSF jawan, who was the driver of the vehicle was recovered dead on Friday.

He was identified as Dharmendra Singh from Punjab.

They died by drowning after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident and fell into a canal in Mankachar near the Indo-Bangla border on Friday.

As per reports, the vehicle of a BSF patrolling team was on its routine when the driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle bearing registration AS-01-W-1708 fell into the canal near Jhaodanga BSF camp.

Three of them managed to save themselves on time but two went missing in the canal.

Later they were recovered dead by the rescue teams.