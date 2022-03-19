Guwahati: The BJP’s junior ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has nominated Rwngwra Narzary for the Rajya Sabha seat in Assam.

Narzary will be pitted against Ripun Bora of Congress, with the ruling NDA in Assam vying for the second seat after being assured of bagging one Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Rwngwra Narzary is the president of UPPL as well as the chairman of the Kajalgaon Municipal Board.

Narzary, who is the former president of ABSU, is known to have played a key role in the signing of the ‘Third Bodo Peace Accord’.

The NDA will be short of two votes to win the second Rajya Sabha seat from Assam. The BJP alliance led by Himanta Biswa Sarma is confident of winning the second seat.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP had announced Pabitra Margherita as its candidate for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats.

The Rajya Sabha election in Assam would be held on March 31, 2022, for two seats.

The tenure of Rajya Sabha MPs Ranee Narah and Ripun Borah, both from Congress, will end on April 2, 2022.