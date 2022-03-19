DIBRUGARH: A full-grown leopard was killed after a speeding vehicle ran over it at Bogpara under Jokai Forest Beat in Dibrugarh on Saturday morning.

After the big cat was hit, locals spotted the carcass and immediately informed the forest department who later recovered the carcass.

“We have recovered a carcass of leopard at Bogpara by-pass on National Highway 37. As, per preliminary observation, a speeding vehicle killed the animal while the animal tried to cross the road. This was the second time such incident occurred in the area,” said a forest official.

Khanin Changmai, a WTI veterinarian said, “The leopard was killed after speeding vehicle run over him. His bones were broken. The animal was very badly hit by the vehicle when he was crossing the road. The carcass of the animal was burned at Jokai reserve forest as per the procedure.”

He said, “It was an unfortunate incident and it has been repeatedly happening. Many animals lost their lives while crossing roads. I urged the people to drive slowly near forest areas where animals often cross the roads.”

On December, 19,2021, another speeding vehicle knocked down a female leopard to death at Pub Banipur area in Dibrugarh.