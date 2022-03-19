Imphal: Two suspected militants allegedly belonging to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended by the Assam Rifles along with the Manipur police from Moreingthal and Holenphai Villages in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.
As per officials, the two suspected persons were arrested based on specific intelligence.
The Assam Rifles on their official Twitter handle wrote, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS TWO PLA TERRORISTS IN MANIPUR Tengnoupal & Moreh of #AssamRifles, on 17 Mar, along with TA & Manipur Police apprehended two PLA terrorists from Moreingthal & Holenphai Villages in Tengnoupal District, Manipur.”
On the same day, in another joint operation, one alleged insurgent of Kangleipak Communist Party-Noyon (KCP-N) from Imphal was apprehended.
The arrested person has been identified as Yaikhom Tom (26), resident of Pangei Thambou Lampam.
The Assam Rifle taking to Twitter said, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS INSURGENT IN MANIPUR Keithelmanbi Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 17 Mar, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an insurgent of KCP (Noyon) from Pangei Thambou Lampak, Imphal East Manipur.”