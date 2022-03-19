Guwahati: A Guwahati traffic policeman was caught on camera assaulting a biker, who was stopped by cops for allegedly riding on the wrong side of the road.

The traffic police personnel, identified as Fakruddin Ahmed has been suspended, said the city police.

“…UBC/1431 Fakruddin Ahmed of Paltan Bazar Traffic Branch, Central Guwahati Police District is placed under suspension with immediate effect for his indiscipline…” said the Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Admin in an order.

Police sources said the incident took place on Thursday at Paltan Bazar in Guwahati.

A video of the incident surfaced online on Friday. In the video, a team of police is seen stopping the man, who was on a two-wheeler along with a woman. Immediately after that, a traffic policeman was seen hitting the biker.

Police alleged that the biker identified as Biki Prasad Gupta was stopped as he was riding on the wrong side of the road.

Paltan Bazar traffic police in charge, Pranab Chandra Deka was also closed to reserve in connection with the incident.