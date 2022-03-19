Guwahati: A suspected linkman of the banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) was arrested on Saturday.

As per police sources, the arrested person was identified as Tutu Bora.

The suspected person, aged around 38-years, was allegedly working at a private security company.

Bora, a resident of Gormur in Majuli district was arrested based on source inputs.

He has been alleged of being involved in the banned outfit’s extortion and recruitment activities.

However, there were no weapons recovered from the persons and he was prosecuted under relevant sections including UAPA.

Tutu has been living in Guwahati for the past two years and he was in contact with the top ULFA-I leader.

The police source further added that he has been arranging contacts for the ULFA-I. Most of the details were related to contractors which were later used for extortion related activities.

The police source also said that he might even be linked with the recent report of a girl from Guwahati joining the outfit.

Although Tutu claims to be a linkman, the police have suspected him to be an overground cadre (OGC).

He was earlier arrested in Jorhat in a similar ULFA-I related case and had also served a jail term, the police source added.

Tutu was by the Guwahati Crime Branch.

The police source further informed that he was working on the orders of senior ULFA-I leader Ganesh Lahon to get information on contractors for extortion and recruit new cadres.

Tutu is the second linkman arrested in Guwahati this week.

Earlier on March 15, another linkman, identified as Amu Khan was arrested.