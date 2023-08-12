Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, who is also the president of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday reiterated that the MNF party’s support to the BJP-led NDA is only on issue-based.

Addressing party workers at MNF party office ‘Hnam Run’ in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said that the MNF stood firm on its motto- for God and Mizo nation.

“There are two rival blocks at the Centre. One is the UPA led by Congress and the other is NDA led by BJP. We can’t be part of the Congress led UPA. We take part in the NDA on issue-based. We support or not support the NDA depending on the issue,” he said.

The MNF president said that lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga supported the opposition’s no-confidence motion as the party is dissatisfied with the centre’s handling of the Manipur issue.

He said his party has strongly opposed the Citizenship amendment Act as well as the bid to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) though both are introduced by the NDA.

He said that he had also written to the Prime Minister informing him that his party strongly opposed to any bid to implement UCC in the country.

“As we are a part of the NDA, we can bark at them from inside and just because we are an ally of the BJP through the NDA does not mean that we will function merely at the whims of Narendra Modi,” Zoramthanga said.

He said that the MNF government defied the NDA government’s order to deport refugees from Myanmar and allowed them to take shelter in the state.

“While we ask for fund to the tune of Rs 10 crore from the centre as humanitarian assistance to the Myanmar refugees, who are our kindred brothers, the central government gave only Rs 3 crore,” he said.

He said that he told the central government that the Mizoram government provides shelter and humanitarian assistance to the refugees from Myanmar as the central government did to millions of refugees from the erstwhile East Pakistan during 1970-71.

“There is no other political parties like the MNF who dare to go against Modi,” he added.