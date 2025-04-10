Manipur: Grenade thrown into RIMS Director's house in Imphal

Imphal: A high-explosive grenade was thrown into the residential house of Dr Guru Aribam Sunilkumar Sharma, the Director of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur, on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, the 36 hand grenade was discovered by the director’s family members around 6:30 AM.

The device had its safety pin removed, suggesting it had been lobbed with intent to detonate.

In response, a team from the Porompat Police Station along with bomb disposal experts from the state’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad quickly arrived at the scene, located in Bramapur Ruru Aribam Leikai in Imphal East district.

The grenade was safely defused at the residence, and later, it was detonated at the Nongmaiching foothills around 10:00 AM.

A case has been registered, and investigations are currently ongoing. No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

