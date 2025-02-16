Imphal: A potential tragedy was averted with the detection and defusing of 70 kg weighing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) 15 detonators and 4 hand grenades planted by the militants/anti-socials to target security forces in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south on Saturday, official reports said.

The bomb experts of the Assam Rifles with assistance from other central paramilitary troops and state police in the search and area domination operation along the Indo-Myanmar border have unearthed a large amount of explosive devices.

The joint team using sniffer dogs detected and defused the explosive items at a location in Seman village of Tengnoupal district on Saturday afternoon.

The recovered articles included 15 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing 70 kg in all, ten Electric Detonators, five Detonators, and four 36 Hand Grenade.

In another operation in the nearby area, the joint security men also recovered one 9 mm Pistol with magazine (locally made), one 7.65 mm Pistol with magazine (made in Russia), two Improvised Long Range Mortar (locally made), ten 7.62 mm SLR live rounds, ten 7.62 mm AK live rounds, 25 INSAS live rounds, ten 7.62 mm RIM Made live rounds, five 9 mm Pistol live rounds, and three 7.65 mm Pistol live rounds.

