Imphal: The Manipur government has launched a campaign and a newborn resource centre to combat pneumonia, a potentially deadly lung infection.

The Social Awareness and Action to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) Campaign 2023-24 and the State Newborn Resource Centre were inaugurated on Wednesday by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh.

Pneumonia can affect both children and adults, making it difficult to breathe and is caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi.

Also Read: Assam: Dr Pranavjyoti Deka wins Sahitya Akedemi Award 2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified interventions like exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life as crucial for preventing the disease.

Dr Singh emphasized the importance of awareness and early intervention in tackling pneumonia.

“If precautionary steps are taken up at the right time, pneumonia is a common, preventable, and treatable disease,” he stated.

Also Read: Assam Deputy Speaker accuses INDIA bloc of being corrupt

He urged for extensive awareness campaigns, leveraging social media and reaching every corner of the state.

The minister also commended the efforts of ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) in combating COVID-19 and contributing to the success of the ‘Chief Minister Health for All’ scheme.