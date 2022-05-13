The Supreme Court has sought a status report from the Centre on the probe, which was initiated into the alleged “extra judicial killings” in Manipur.

The investigation into the alleged “extra judicial killings” in Manipur is conducted by a special investigation team, which was constituted by the CBI in 2017.

The direction to the Centre to submit status report on the alleged “extra judicial killings” was issued by a Supreme Court bench comprising chief justice NV Ramana and justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli.

The Supreme Court bench was hearing a petition filed by Extra Judicial Execution Victim and The Human Rights Alert groups claiming to have compiled 1528 alleged extra-judicial executions carried out by the Manipur police and other security agencies in the state.

Also read: Manipur: Four tribes announce support towards state government’s campaign against drugs

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for the petitioner, informed the Supreme Court bench that out of the total 655 investigations, which were ordered to be done, only 39 cases were taken up for investigation.

The rest of the cases were abandoned, claimed senior advocate Colin Gonsalves.

The petitions allege that as many as 1528 cases are there that of extra-judicial killings in Manipur between the years 1980 and 2011.