Voting for the first phase of elections in Manipur is underway in 38 Assembly constituencies.

8.94% voters’ turnout has been recorded till 9:30am in the first phase of Manipur elections.

Voting for the first phase of Manipur elections began at 7 in the morning on Monday.

Electoral fate of as many as 173 candidates, including 15 women, will be locked on Monday.

Voting for the first phase of Manipur elections is underway at 1721 polling stations.

In the first phase of Manipur elections, there are a total of 12,22,713 voters including 29,276 women.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh urged the people of the state to exercise their franchise.

“I request people of my constituency along with other voters to cast their valuable votes and use democratic power given by Constitution,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh cast his vote in the early hours of voting on Monday during the first phase of the Assembly elections.

Manipur CM Biren Singh is a BJP candidate from Heingang constituency in Imphal.

Biren Singh cast his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.

After casting his vote Manipur CM Biren Singh once again reiterated his confidence of BJP winning the Assembly elections in the state.

Biren Singh said that in the first phase, BJP is expecting to win 30 out of 38 Assembly seats in Manipur.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said: “I am expecting that 75% people in my constituency will vote for BJP and me.”

“BJP is expecting at least 30 out of 38 seats in the first phase. People of Manipur like PM Modi,” he added.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan also cast his vote at Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Imphal.

He said: “I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing and sign of democracy is election.”

Meanwhile, Manipur deputy CM and NPP candidate from Uripok – Y Joykumar Singh cast his vote in Naoremthong Upper Primary School in Imphal.