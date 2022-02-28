The Congress in Manipur has reportedly expelled its candidate from Wangoi constituency.

The Manipur Congress expelled its Wangoi constituency candidate Salam Joy Singh just hours before the first phase of elections.

Notably, voting is underway at the Wangoi constituency in Imphal West district of Manipur.

Voting is underway at 38 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of Manipur elections.

Electoral fate of as many as 173 candidates, including 15 women, will be locked on Monday.