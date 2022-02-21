The Congress party will do everything to protect Manipur’s history, culture and languages.

This was stated by top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in Manipur’s Imphal.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the “BJP and RSS have undermined” Manipur’s traditions and culture.

“BJP and RSS come to Manipur not with respect but with a sense of superiority. On the other hand, I come with humility to learn from the diverse tribes, the hills and the valley,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He said: “Every state has the right to have own languages, culture, history and a way of looking at themselves.”

“On the other hand, BJP believes in one ideology, one language and one culture. India is facing a battle between these two ideologies,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I want to preserve the harmony of Manipur,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“BJP talks about women empowerment. How many Ima market build by BJP in the last five years?What we built, they destroyed,” Rahul Gandhi further said.

So much love!

So much respect!

So much adoration!



The women of Manipur shower all their blessings upon Shri @RahulGandhi at Ema Keithel, the largest all-women market in Asia.#ManipurWithRahul pic.twitter.com/TYs22a7fi8 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 21, 2022

Your problems, we will solve.

This is our uncompromising promise.



Common people submit their issues to Shri @RahulGandhi, their hope for a better tomorrow, at Ema Keithel.#ManipurWithRahul pic.twitter.com/KEmOCqrult — Congress (@INCIndia) February 21, 2022

“Our aim is to protect the interest of Manipur,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Uttar Pradesh is bigger than Manipur but for us, both the states are equally important,” he added.

There's nothing better than a refreshing break enjoying local cuisine.



Shri @RahulGandhi & team in Luxmi Kitchen, Imphal.



Manipur's unique culture & way of life has so much to offer & the nation has so much to learn from it.#ManipurWithRahul pic.twitter.com/pbBXqMT9uL — Congress (@INCIndia) February 21, 2022