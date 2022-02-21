Assam chief minister and BJP top gun in the Northeast – Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on the National People’s Party (NPP).

Addressing an election rally at Moirang, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that NPP will not be a part of the next government in Manipur.

“NPP will not be a part of the next government in Manipur. BJP on its own will form the new government,” said Assam CM and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma-led NPP has “no value”.

“Forget NPP. Such parties have no value. Nobody in this world knows that such a party exists,” CM Sarma said.

He added: “The NPP MLAs became ministers in Manipur government at the mercy of the BJP. The NPP had nothing to show on their own.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the convenor of NEDA, was campaigning for the BJP candidate from Moirang – M Prithviraj Singh.

On the other hand, the NPP has fielded Santi Singh and Congress has fielded Sharatchandra Singh as their candidates from Moirang for the upcoming Manipur elections.