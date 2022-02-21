National president of the national People’s Party (NPP) and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma took an indirect dig at the BJP while campaigning in Manipur for the Assembly elections.

Referring to the recent attack on the father of NPP’s Andro constituency candidate, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that acts of intimidating voters and candidates by a certain ‘force’ will not win the elections.

“Any force using fear will not triumph. The people have seen it all and they will decide,” said NPP national president and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

He added: “The people of Manipur will cast their votes unafraid knowing their future is secure with the NPP.”

Conrad Sangma also exuded confidence that the NPP will emerge as the single-largest party in Manipur after the elections.

He said that NPP will “call the shots” in the newly formed Manipur government after the elections.

“People of Manipur are looking up to the NPP, which will ensure that the it becomes the single largest party after the elections,” Conrad Sangma said.

He added: “The support that the people of Manipur have shown to the NPP is overwhelming.”

The people of #Manipur will cast their votes unafraid knowing their future is secure with NPP! Any force using fear will not triumph. The people have seen it all & they will decide. Thank you Manipur for all your love for NPP! pic.twitter.com/Ht05BL2bQs — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 20, 2022