IMPHAL: Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were injured in an IED blast in poll-bound in Manipur’s Kakching district on Sunday evening.

Police said the incident was reported around 8 pm in the Wangoo Tera area of Kakching district, about 45 kms from state capital Imphal.

The injured ITBP personnel have been identified as Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar said a police official.

The blast occurred when an ITBP team along with Manipur police was conducting an area domination patrol, said the official.

The troops were part of the ‘E’ company of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for poll duties in the state.

The injured troops have been admitted to the Kakching civil hospital.

The two-phased Assembly elections in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5.

The police official said the security measures have been stepped up following the incident.

Kakching SP along with other police officers were rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.