The National People’s Party (NPP) will emerge as the single-largest party in Manipur after the Assembly elections in the state.

This was claimed by NPP national president and chief minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma.

He said that NPP will “call the shots” in the newly formed Manipur government after the elections.

Conrad Sangma made this statement while addressing an election event at Andro constituency for NPP candidate Sanjoy Singh.

“People of Manipur are looking up to the NPP, which will ensure that the it becomes the single largest party after the elections,” Conrad Sangma said.

Also read: Two ITBP personnel injured in IED blast in poll-bound Manipur

He added: “The support that the people of Manipur have shown to the NPP is overwhelming.”

Conrad Sangma has said that NPP is the only national party that has been working for the people of the Northeast.

“NPP is the only national party that was born in the Northeast and fight for the right of the people of the Northeast,” Conrad Ssangma said.

Conrad Sangma further said that the people of the Northeast have started to accept the NPP.

Manipur will go to polls to elect the 60-member Assembly in two phases – February 28 and March 5.